South West

Lagos State Govt Launches Initiative to Boost Youth Enrollment in Military and Combat Human Trafficking

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Lagos State Government has unveiled a new initiative aimed at increasing youth enrollment in the Nigerian Armed Forces and combating human trafficking. The announcement was made by Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, Commissioner for the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, during a seminar titled “Ignite: Sparkling Passion and Purpose” on Thursday.

The seminar focused on motivating Lagos youths to consider careers in the military and highlighted the importance of awareness regarding human trafficking. Oyerinde emphasized that the initiative is designed to provide youths with the energy and resolve needed to tackle life’s obstacles and encouraged them to explore opportunities within the Armed Forces.

Oyerinde noted a significant decline in youth enrollment in the military and police forces and addressed issues such as unemployment, lack of access to small business loans, and inadequate skills. He stressed the government’s commitment to addressing these challenges through the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda and other inclusiveness programs.

He also reassured that the government is dedicated to raising awareness about the benefits of military careers and will continue the initiative quarterly to ensure widespread understanding.

Hon. Dr. Rauf Olawale Age-Sulaiman, Chairman of the House Committee on Special Duties, Intergovernmental Relations, and Central Business District, encouraged youths to consider careers in the military and police despite recruitment challenges.

Mrs. Opakunle Islamiyah, Deputy Director of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), urged parents to support their children’s interest in military careers, emphasizing that the military is a respected profession with valuable opportunities.

Major General Oke from the Nigerian Army praised the military as a noble profession and highlighted the significant contributions of armed forces members to national security.

Additional speakers, including Mrs. Okuluyi Titi from the NDLEA and Mr. Hammed Lukman Adeyemi from the Ministry of Youth and Sport, advised against drug abuse and encouraged military enlistment. Mrs. Agboko Comfort, Lagos Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, urged youths to capitalize on the opportunities available in Nigeria, affirming the country’s potential and desirability.

Ukraine Regrets Niger's Decision to Cut Ties, Denies Allegations of Support for Malian Rebels
Nigeria Spends $600 Million Monthly on Fuel Imports, Reveals Finance Minister
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

