Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Korra Obidi secures permanent restraining order against ex-husband, Justin Dean

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

United States-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has secured a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband, Justin Dean.

Nancy, Korra’s sister, who shared the update in an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealed that the order was granted after a long legal battle.

Also, Korra and ex-hubby Justin Dean, in a court document dated 19th January 2022, were banned from sharing photos and videos of their children, June and Athena Dean, on the internet.

In June 2023, Korra cried out on social media over anonymous people reporting her to Child Protective Services, CPS, accusing her of abusing her children.

Nancy, in the Instagram post, detailed allegations of harassment, exploitation and defamation by Justin and an associate, who allegedly shared intimate content of their children.

“Dear IG fam. How are you doing? I have never brought this issue here but I’m too excited and I want to share this.

“Today, my sister @korraobidi secured permanent restraining order against her Facebook stalker. This stalker defamed, harassed and threatened her for over 2 years on Facebook.

“It does not end there, this stalker befriended my sister’s ex. He invited her to his house and while she was there, she took pictures and videos of my sister’s children unclad right in their father’s bathroom.

“He permitted this stalker to share the clips and photos with a group of racists in exchange for monetary gains.

“So far, my sister has spent almost $200,000 fighting for her right to be in her children’s life. Today was the first of several hearings. She has taken him to court to get back her right to motherhood. We are happy it’s off to a great start. The stalker can no longer bully her online or come 100 yards near her and her children.

“I’m grateful to God for my sister. She escaped, not a lot of people are that lucky. Now she’ll fight for her TOTAL FREEDOM.”

Naija247news reports that Obidi and Dean’s marriage crashed in 2022, over allegation of infidelity.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives
Next article
Crossdresser, Abuja Area Mama Reportedly Murdered in Abuja
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ukraine Regrets Niger’s Decision to Cut Ties, Denies Allegations of Support...

The Editor, Naija247news - 363