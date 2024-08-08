Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

FCMB, FMO Seeks Agric Solutions in Nigeria with Agritech Hackathon

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) are partnering to ignite innovation in Nigeria’s agricultural sector through an Agritech Hackathon and Venture Building programme. The initiative, delivered by Heave Ventures, invites startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators to develop solutions for challenges like credit access, infrastructure, and food security.

The programme includes a 48-hour hackathon, a 4-week venture-building residency, and a stakeholder conference. Winners will receive up to ₦23 million in prizes and further exposure to growth opportunities.

Commenting on the programme, FCMB’s Divisional Head, Agribusiness & Non-Oil Exports, Mr Kudzai Gumunyu, said: ‘’This initiative aims to address the perennial pain points in Nigeria and Africa’s agribusiness ecosystems, transforming them into monetised opportunities for innovators.

We are indeed excited to partner with FMO and Heave Ventures to organise the Agritech Hackathon and Venture Building programme. It is an opportunity for innovators to conceptualise and develop solutions that will bridge some of the identified gaps in the agribusiness ecosystem to herald a new era of efficient agricultural practices for all stakeholders. We will continue to champion initiatives that foster inclusive and sustainable growth within communities by building a supportive ecosystem rooted in Africa, connecting people, capital, and markets”.

Martine Sanders, Technical Assistance Manager at FMO, added:

FMO is thrilled to partner with FCMB on this Agritech Hackathon and Venture Building programme. By empowering early-stage companies through business development services and funding, we aim to foster innovative ideas that address key challenges in the agriculture space, a strategic sector in Nigeria. This initiative is vital for unlocking finance for MSMEs, promoting sustainable growth, and strengthening the ecosystem.

This perfectly aligns with the objectives of NASIRA, the portfolio guarantee and technical assistance programme under which FMO and FCMB have partnered, which is funded by the European Commission. Together with FCMB, we look forward to jointly supporting sustainable development in Nigeria and creating a lasting impact across Nigeria’s agribusiness landscape.

Nigeria’s agricultural sector contributes 21.09% to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and employs around 70% of the population. Despite its critical importance, the sector faces numerous challenges, such as limited access to land, over-reliance on rain-fed irrigation, inadequate storage facilities, poor market access, and low adoption of modern agricultural technologies. These have resulted in low yields and post-harvest losses, hindering the sector from reaching its full potential. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market
Next article
NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given...

Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated...

CBN Adopts Retail Dutch Option to Boost Liquidity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

NIS Suspends Officer for Allegedly Soliciting Financial Gratification

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Mrs Kemi Nandap. August...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Data & News Analysis 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given...

Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated...

CBN Adopts Retail Dutch Option to Boost Liquidity

Financials 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363