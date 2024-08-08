Elon Musk’s X Sues Major Advertisers Over Alleged Boycott, Claims Billions in Lost Revenue

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit against several major companies and a trade association, accusing them of unlawfully agreeing to “boycott” the site. The lawsuit targets food giants Unilever and Mars, private healthcare company CVS Health, renewable energy firm Orsted, and the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), alleging that their actions deprived X of “billions of dollars” in revenue.

The legal action stems from a significant drop in advertising revenue after Musk acquired Twitter in 2022. Concerns about harmful content on the platform led some companies to pull back on advertising. X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, criticized the alleged “boycott,” stating it restricted the “marketplace of ideas” and jeopardized the company’s future.

Musk expressed frustration on social media, stating, “We tried being nice for 2 years and got nothing but empty words. Now, it is war.”

Legal experts, however, are skeptical of the lawsuit’s success. Bill Baer, former assistant attorney general for antitrust at the Department of Justice, noted that politically motivated boycotts are generally protected under the First Amendment. Antitrust expert Christine Bartholomew added that proving an “actual agreement to boycott” would be a significant challenge.

The lawsuit also claims the companies followed safety standards set by the WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media (Garm), which aims to address illegal or harmful content on digital platforms. X argues that by adhering to these standards, the firms acted against their own economic interests in a way that violates US antitrust laws.

Despite the lawsuit, legal analysts point out that X cannot compel companies to advertise on its platform, even if the case were to succeed. The social media site is seeking unspecified damages and a court order to prevent continued efforts to withhold advertising spending.