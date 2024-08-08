Crossdresser, Abuja Area Mama Reportedly Murdered in Abuja

August 8, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Famous crossdresser Abuja Area Mama, has been greusomely murdered by unknown persons in Abuja.
News of his death shocked the internet earlier today.
The Abuja based Crossdresser was reportedly killed in the early hours of Thursday.
Reports indicate that his lifeless body was discovered by the roadside, with allegations that he was beaten to death.
A video from the night before his brutal murder has also gone viral. As of now, details surrounding his death remain unknown.(www.naija247news.com).
