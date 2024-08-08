Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Pageant Faces Controversy Over Contestant’s Citizenship Amid Fraud Allegations

South Africa’s Beauty Pageant Faces Scandal Over Contestant’s Citizenship Amid Fraud Allegations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

South Africa’s national beauty pageant was thrown into disarray on Wednesday following serious accusations against the mother of Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina. The government has alleged that Adetshina’s mother may have committed fraud and identity theft related to the contestant’s citizenship.

Since being announced as a finalist in July, 23-year-old Adetshina has faced a barrage of xenophobic attacks online, with some questioning her eligibility and credentials due to her Nigerian heritage. This controversy led the Home Affairs ministry to launch an investigation into her citizenship status.

The investigation revealed “prima facie indications” that Adetshina’s mother might have fraudulently acquired the identity of a South African woman after Adetshina’s birth. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber stated, “Reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina’s mother.” He further noted that an innocent South African mother may have suffered due to this alleged fraud.

The ministry is seeking legal advice on how this might affect Adetshina’s citizenship. However, the contestant, who was an infant at the time of the alleged fraud, is not implicated in the actions of her mother. Adetshina and her mother have provided written consent for the investigation, which is now expanding to identify any officials involved in the alleged scheme.

The Miss South Africa organizers have not yet commented on the situation but had previously confirmed that Adetshina met all eligibility criteria with her South African ID and passport.

Adetshina, who is set to compete in the Miss South Africa finals this weekend, was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a South African mother of Mozambican descent. South Africa grants citizenship by birth to anyone born in the country after 1995, and Adetshina was born in 2001.

Her participation in the pageant has fueled debates and heightened anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa, a country that has experienced violent attacks on immigrants. While some defend her right to compete, others argue for her disqualification due to her Nigerian ties.

The controversy has been further amplified by political figures and celebrities, including arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, whose party has made immigration a focal point in recent elections.