Chelsea is pursuing a deal to sign Spanish forward Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid. The move comes as Atletico Madrid secured an £81.5 million agreement to sign Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez on Monday. The sale of Omorodion would help fund the acquisition of the Argentine striker.

Alvarez has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Atletico, with the initial fee set at £64.4 million, along with potential add-ons totaling £17.1 million.

In a separate transaction, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has agreed to a £33 million move to Atletico Madrid.

Omorodion, 20, joined Atletico last summer shortly after making his La Liga debut for Granada, where he scored against Atletico. He was loaned to Alaves for the season, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances. Currently competing in the Olympics, Omorodion has scored once in Spain’s run to the final.

Chelsea has been active in the transfer market this summer, spending around £115 million on players including midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, and Omari Kellyman, as well as goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Caleb Wiley, winger Estevao Willian, and striker Marc Guiu.

The club has sold defenders Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall, and forward Omari Hutchinson, while Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, and Thiago Silva have left on free transfers. Conor Gallagher’s move to Spain is nearing completion, and the future of Romelu Lukaku remains uncertain as he seeks a permanent exit after spending the past two years on loan in Italy.