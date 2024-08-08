Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

CBN Adopts Retail Dutch Option to Boost Liquidity

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it undertook the sale of foreign exchange (Fx) to end users through a Retail Dutch Auction System (rDAS).

According to a statement by Omolara Duke, Director, Financial Markets Department of the apex bank, the step was taken on Tuesday to reduce the demand pressure in the Fx market and promote price discovery.

Duke said that authorised dealer banks were required to submit a comprehensive template that contained the details of all the outstanding Fx demand of their customers via email.

She said that the templates were all password protected with the passwords submitted to the CBN after the deadline for the submission of the bids.

“Thereafter, the bids were opened and collated. The accounts of all end users were to be funded with the Naira equivalent of their bids by Wednesday.

“The settlement for the successful bids is “T+2”, that is, Thursday,” the director said.

She said that a total bid valued at 1.18 billion dollars was received from 32 authorised dealers banks.

“Bids valued at 876.26 million dollars from 26 banks qualified, while bids valued at 313.69 million dollars from six banks were disqualified.

“Of the disqualified bids, four banks submitted their bids after the cut off time, while two banks did not provide bids in the template submitted,” Duke said.

She said that all bids with Form Q, and unverifiable Form A and Form M on the trade portal were disqualified.

According to her, in line with the objective of the CBN to boost Fx liquidity to the market as well as promote price discovery, it approved a cut off rate of N1,495 to one dollar.

She said that the rate was approved for the rDA, where bids valued at 876.26 million dollars from 26 banks qualified.

“To ensure the transparency of the process, the total bids submitted by banks and all qualified bids for payment will be published on the website of the CBN for the information of the general public.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NIS Suspends Officer for Allegedly Soliciting Financial Gratification
Next article
Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given...

FCMB, FMO Seeks Agric Solutions in Nigeria with Agritech Hackathon

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and...

Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated...

NIS Suspends Officer for Allegedly Soliciting Financial Gratification

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Mrs Kemi Nandap. August...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Data & News Analysis 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given...

FCMB, FMO Seeks Agric Solutions in Nigeria with Agritech Hackathon

Banks & Finance 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and...

Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363