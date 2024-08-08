BREAKING: Nigerian Actor Francis Duru Loses Son

August 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Francis Duru has announced the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The actor took to social media to announce the sad news of his 15-year-old son’s demise on Thursday morning.

In an emotional post on Instagram, he wrote:

“My champ! My lion, you fought like a lion. If this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful.

“Ifeanyi, my champ. I will miss you, son. I will forever love you. Rest in peace, son, rest. I give you thanks, Lord!”. (www.naija247news.com).