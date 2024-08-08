Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

Connie Chiume, the beloved South African actress known for her roles in Marvel’s Black Panther and several iconic local TV shows, has died at the age of 72, her family announced. Chiume, a multi-award-winning actress, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital following a medical procedure, according to a family statement.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” the statement read, requesting privacy during this difficult time. Further details will be communicated later, the family added.

Chiume, a trained teacher who later became a household name on South African television, graced the small screen for decades in shows such as Rhythm City, Zone 14, and most recently, Gomora. She first gained prominence in 1989 with her role in the popular series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa.

Her international acclaim soared when she starred as Zawavari, a member of the Wakandan Tribal Council, in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther. She reprised her role in the 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, taking on the role of Wakanda’s Elder Statesman. Chiume also appeared in Beyoncé’s Disney musical film based on The Lion King, playing Simba’s mother, Sarabi.

In her most recent work, Chiume starred in Heart of the Hunter, released earlier this year, and appeared in the TV series Soon Comes Night in February. Throughout her career, she earned numerous accolades, including an NTVA Avanti Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Soul City in 2000, and a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Stella Moloi in Zone 14 in 2009.

Born in Welkom, Free State province, to a Malawian father and a Zulu mother, Chiume initially trained as a nurse before transitioning to teaching, and ultimately finding her passion in acting.

In a 2022 interview on the MacG Podcast, Chiume reflected on her legacy, saying, “I have impacted each and every person in a different way. Whatever way I have impacted you, remember me that way.”

Tributes have poured in across social media, with fans and colleagues describing her as a versatile and impactful actress. The South African government paid tribute, stating, “Her outstanding work will always be remembered.” Chiume leaves behind four children—two sons and two daughters.