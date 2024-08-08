Africa CDC to Declare Mpox Emergency as New Variant Spreads Rapidly Across Borders

Africa’s public health agency, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), is poised to declare an mpox emergency as early as next week due to the alarming spread of a new variant of the virus across the Democratic Republic of Congo’s borders. The variant, known as Clade Ib, appears to be spreading more easily through routine close contact, particularly among children.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mpox, which causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, is generally mild but can be fatal. The Africa CDC’s Director General, Jean Kaseya, reported that mpox cases in Africa have surged by 79% from 2022 to 2023 and by 160% from 2023 to 2024, raising serious concerns.

Kaseya plans to consult with the heads of the African Union and the African Union Commission to secure approval for declaring a public health emergency, a new authority granted to the Africa CDC. This declaration would enhance cross-border coordination, require member countries to report new cases, and facilitate the mobilization of resources and vaccine development.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also noted an unprecedented rise in mpox cases in Africa this year. The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported over 13,000 suspected cases, including 503 deaths so far in 2024, bringing the total since the start of 2023 to approximately 27,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths. Neighboring countries like Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya have also reported cases of the new variant since mid-July.

Further analysis is needed to better understand the transmission patterns and refine the response to the outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health alert about the new strain, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has promised to convene an emergency committee to determine if the outbreak warrants a global health emergency declaration.