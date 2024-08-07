U.S. Rapper Nelly Arrested in Missouri for Alleged Drug Possession

Rapper Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested early Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights, Missouri, for alleged drug possession. The 49-year-old artist was taken into custody around 4:45 a.m. after police reportedly found four ecstasy pills in his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Nelly, who recently revealed he secretly married singer Ashanti last year, was also arrested for driving without insurance. Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Maryland Heights Police Department, where he faced additional charges for a failure to appear warrant related to a previous traffic violation.

Details about the initial reason for the police stop have not been disclosed. Nelly was reportedly released later on Wednesday. Representatives for the rapper have yet to comment on the incident.