Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

U.S. Rapper Nelly Arrested in Missouri for Alleged Drug Possession

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Rapper Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested early Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights, Missouri, for alleged drug possession. The 49-year-old artist was taken into custody around 4:45 a.m. after police reportedly found four ecstasy pills in his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nelly, who recently revealed he secretly married singer Ashanti last year, was also arrested for driving without insurance. Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Maryland Heights Police Department, where he faced additional charges for a failure to appear warrant related to a previous traffic violation.

Details about the initial reason for the police stop have not been disclosed. Nelly was reportedly released later on Wednesday. Representatives for the rapper have yet to comment on the incident.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Malnutrition Rates Spike in Nigeria Amid Severe Cost-of-Living Crisis
Next article
NYSC Declares Akwa Ibom Coordinator, Driver Missing
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Connie Chiume, the beloved South African actress known for...

Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts Canceled Due to Security Threat

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna have been canceled...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Pageant Faces Controversy Over Contestant’s Citizenship Amid Fraud Allegations

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
South Africa’s Beauty Pageant Faces Scandal Over Contestant’s...

Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Publicly Snort White Powder During Poolside Lunch

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Marcus Jordan, the 33-year-old son of NBA legend Michael...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

Lifestyle News 0
Connie Chiume, the beloved South African actress known for...

Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts Canceled Due to Security Threat

Music 0
Three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna have been canceled...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Pageant Faces Controversy Over Contestant’s Citizenship Amid Fraud Allegations

Lifestyle News 0
South Africa’s Beauty Pageant Faces Scandal Over Contestant’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

The Editor, Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?