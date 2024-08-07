Regina Daniels fires back at critics over her appeal for peaceful protest

August 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has responded to the backlash she received after urging for a peaceful nationwide protest.

You may recall that Regina Daniels shared a video on day one of the nationwide protests against bad governance, imploring Nigerians to opt for a peaceful protest.

Nigerians, however, didn’t think Regina Daniels was in the right position to give anyone advice, urging her to avoid setting herself up for drags on social media.

In a recent video on her Instagram page, the actress agreed that she is opportune to be in her position, but it doesn’t stop her from understanding that her domestic staff deserves a raise.

She vented her frustration at critics, noting that Nigeria cannot be changed in one day and she is not saying it to be on anybody’s side, since she doesn’t need to be loved by anyone.

Regina also displayed a video where protesters in the north were waving a Russian flag, pointing out that the protest was getting out of hand.

Her caption read: “I speak as a proud citizen of this Great Country ! WE ALL WANT A GREAT NIGERIA 🇳🇬” (www.naija247news.com).