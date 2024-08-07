Menu
Protests: Police arrest 82 more suspects in Jigawa

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 7, 2024.

The Jigawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of 82 additional suspects involved in looting and vandalizing public property during the recent nationwide protests.

This brings the total number of suspects detained since August 1st to 294.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu, stated on Tuesday in Dutse that the latest arrests were made on Saturday and Monday.

According to Shisu, the police have recovered numerous items from the suspects, including: 303 bags of fertilizer, 50 motorcycles, Three tricycles, 12 bicycles, 9 chairs, 54 cartons of mosquito nets, 2 bags of rice, and office furniture

Shiisu also mentioned that 37 suspects were detained on Saturday for alleged involvement in vandalism and property destruction. The items recovered from these operations include: 249 bags of fertilizer, 100 cartons of mosquito nets, 11 motorcycles, Four air conditioners, Four televisions, Three desktop computers, 34 sachets of agro-chemicals, Rice, Water pump, Solar panels, 10 office chairs

The command’s spokesperson further reported that some suspects had forcefully entered the guest and farm house of Senator Babangida Hussaini, stealing valuable items.

He said on Monday, 45 suspects were arrested in Babura, Gwiwa, Roni, and Birnin Kudu LGAs. Items recovered during this operation include: 30 bags of guinea corn, 94 bags of fertilizer, 335, bales of mosquito nets, 2 motorcycles, 4 bags of hibiscus flower, 12 refrigerators, 12 computers, 3 printers, 6 ceiling fans, 8 solar panels, 66 office chairs, 2 wheelbarrows, 2 carpets

DSP Shiisu noted that no fewer than 195 suspects have been charged to court. He also confirmed that the state is now peaceful, with no reports of further violence.(www.naija247news.com).

