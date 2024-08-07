Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Poultry Association Seeks License for Maize Imports

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Lagos state chapter, is seeking the license to import maize to ease the cost of production.

The chairman Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Lagos state chapter, Mr Mojeed Iyiola, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Iyiola said the cost of production has increased since the beginning of the year, hence the call by the association for its import license.

“The licence for the importation of maize is being given to few hands, and they are importing for their selfish gains.

“If they even decide to sell to poultry farmers and feed processors , they still sell at the same rate the open markets are selling to us.

“So even the import waivers for maize is favouring is poultry farmers. That is why we are appealing to the government to give us as an association, the right to import our maize ourselves.

“When we import our maize directly, we can now sell to our members at affordable rates which will in turn reduce our cost of production.

“Buying from middlemen cost us a lot. For the import waiver policy to be effective and beneficial to the poultry sector, we should be given the licence to import ourselves,” Iyiola said.

The PAN chairman also noted that the cost of poultry produce such as eggs cannot drop presently due to the rising cost of poultry feed.

“The prices of eggs cannot come down now , because virtually every three days the feed producers are adding a minimum of N800 to the cost of feed.

“The grower feed that was being sold at the rate of N3500 for a 25kg bag as at the beginning of this year, is being sold at almost N13,000 per bag.

“And there is no way a layer can lay twice a day no matter what you feed it.

According to Iyiola, egg laying process is a cycle and it must be completed before the birds can lay again.

He expressed concerns that with the growing production costs, eggs gradually, ‘is no longer a diet for the poor.’

“This quite unfortunate because a single eggs has all the nutritional requirements needed by the human body,” the chairman said. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Trades N1601/$1 at NAFEM, N1,600/$1 at Parallel Market
Next article
Cattle Breeders Association Urges FG to Channel Resources on Food
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Thugs on Wednesday reportedly attacked a...

Protests: Police arrest 82 more suspects in Jigawa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Jigawa State Police Command has...

Police arraign four over alleged visa fraud

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Lagos on Wednesday...

Realtor seeks FG, private sectors` collaboration to tackle housing deficit

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Saheed Mosadoluwa, the Chairman of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Thugs on Wednesday reportedly attacked a...

Protests: Police arrest 82 more suspects in Jigawa

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Jigawa State Police Command has...

Police arraign four over alleged visa fraud

Cases & Trials 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Lagos on Wednesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?