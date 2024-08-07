Police arraign four over alleged visa fraud

August 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned two men and two women before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud.

The defendants: Zainab Abdullahi, 26; Olanrewaju Mariam, 25; Sulaimon Abdulatif, 24 and Yehuza Jubril, 23, whose addresses were not given, are standing trial on a three-count charge of felony, stealing and fraud.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between January and July at Low Cost Housing Estate, Badagry, Lagos.

Ekpo said that the defendants conspired among themselves to obtain money under false pretence.

“The defendants obtained N1,600,000 from one Abdul-Salam Idris, the complainant, under the pretence of taking him to Manchester City Football Club in England to play football, knowing full well that they were agents to any club.

“The defendants converted the money to their own use,” he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr N.A. Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

He said that each of the sureties must be a company director.

Layeni also said that each of the sureties must deposit N25,000 to the Chief Registrar of the court.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug. 15 for hearing.(www.naija247news.com).