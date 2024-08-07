Pastor Jerry Eze reportedly tops YouTube earnings in Nigeria with N7 Billion

August 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, a Nigerian Pentecostal pastor, best known as the founder of Streams of Joy International, reportedly emerges as the top YouTube earner in Nigeria, amassing over N7 Billion from the platform.

Playboard, a platform that curates data, claims that Jerry Eze makes more than N7 million a day. On July 16, 2023, he achieved an incredible N21 million in income in a single day because of a spike in visitor traffic.

With 2.1 million subscribers, Eze’s YouTube channel has grown to become a digital sanctuary for people looking for prayer both in Nigeria and around the world.

He is also recognized as the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, a popular online digital prayer meeting platform.

