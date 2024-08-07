Menu
Church News

Pastor Jerry Eze reportedly tops YouTube earnings in Nigeria with N7 Billion

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, a Nigerian Pentecostal pastor, best known as the founder of Streams of Joy International,  reportedly emerges as the top YouTube earner in Nigeria, amassing over N7 Billion from the platform.

Playboard, a platform that curates data, claims that Jerry Eze makes more than N7 million a day. On July 16, 2023, he achieved an incredible N21 million in income in a single day because of a spike in visitor traffic.

With 2.1 million subscribers, Eze’s YouTube channel has grown to become a digital sanctuary for people looking for prayer both in Nigeria and around the world.

He is also recognized as the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, a popular online digital prayer meeting platform.

Read some reactions from netizens

balo_ng said: “And Abraham was rich in cattles and gold and silver …. It started in the Bible …… Serving God is a business that pays the highest….. A laborer is worthy of his wages.”

bebrownsugar said: “God continue to bless you PJ…always ❤️”

Nnaji Asiegbu stated: “What God cannot do does not exist. It’s the move of God.”

End Nigeria Now said: “Yul will surpass this record with true salvation ministries soon 🤣”

Obinna Orji wrote: “What God cannot do does not exists.”

uzomba said: “Content creation especially streaming on platforms that have great monetization features is the oil of the future.”

THE BILLIONAIRE said: “Church is the new gold mine now”(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

