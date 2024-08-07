Menu
NYSC Declares Akwa Ibom Coordinator, Driver Missing

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has declared the Akwa Ibom State coordinator, Okun Christopher and his driver, Daniel Effiong Asibong, missing.

Christopher and Asibong went missing while travelling for an official assignment between Delta and Akwa Ibom States on Monday, 29 July 2024.

The Director of the Press and Public Relations Department, Eddy Megwa, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, August 7, stated that the duo was abducted during their journey.

Megwa lamented that despite all efforts, there has been no breakthrough in locating their whereabouts.

He stated that the NYSC is in contact with their families to gather information about their location.

The vehicle they were using was a white official Hilux with registration number “27D31FG”.

“Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact any of the 37 NYSC state secretariats, area offices, the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, or the nearest police station or security agency for prompt action,” Megwa said.

Okun resumed as the 19th state coordinator of the NYSC in Akwa Ibom in April 2024. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
