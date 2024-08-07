Nigerian Born Annette Nneka Echikunwoke Wins Olympic Silver in Hammer Throw for Team USA

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — This time, Annette Nneka Echikunwoke not only competed at the Olympics but also secured a medal for the United States in the women’s hammer throw.

Echikunwoke, who had been barred from competing for Nigeria in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to anti-doping regulations, made her Olympic debut for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games. She clinched the silver medal with a throw of 75.48 meters (247 feet, 7 inches), marking the first time an American woman has won a medal in this event.

Born in Ohio to Nigerian parents, Echikunwoke initially represented Nigeria but switched her allegiance to the U.S. following the challenges in 2021. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed joy in finally realizing her Olympic dream, despite the setbacks she faced in Tokyo.

In a closely contested final, Echikunwoke was leading after the third round until Canada’s Camryn Rogers surpassed her with a throw of 76.97 meters (252 feet, 6 inches) on her second-to-last attempt, claiming the gold. The bronze went to China’s Zhao Jie.

Echikunwoke’s Olympic medal is a testament to her resilience and determination after the disappointment of Tokyo. “It doesn’t feel real right now,” she said. “I can’t really put it into words.”

Her success in Saint-Denis serves as a redemption story and fuels her excitement for future dreams. As she celebrated her achievement, Echikunwoke hinted at more aspirations to come, leaving her next goals open-ended: “I’ll let you know what happens.”