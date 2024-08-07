Nigeria Arrests Seven Polish Nationals for Raising Russian Flags During Protests

Nigeria has detained seven Polish nationals for raising Russian flags during anti-government protests in the northern state of Kano, according to Peter Afunanya, spokesperson for the State Security Service, on Wednesday.

The protests, which began on August 1, have been driven by widespread dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, including the partial removal of petrol and electricity subsidies, currency devaluation, and soaring inflation. The unrest has turned deadly in at least six northern states, with Amnesty International reporting 22 deaths so far, including casualties in Kano.

The sight of Russian flags during the demonstrations has raised concerns about increased Russian influence in West Africa. Security forces have also detained some tailors accused of making the banners.

Afunanya stated that the Polish nationals were apprehended during a security operation by the Department of State Services, though he did not provide further details about their identities. The detentions were not specifically targeting Polish citizens, he clarified.

Stanislaw Gulinski, a Polish consul in Nigeria, confirmed the arrests during a meeting between Nigeria’s foreign minister and diplomats in Abuja. “They were arrested two days ago in Kano, and the last I heard, they were on a plane to Abuja,” Gulinski said.

The Polish foreign ministry acknowledged the incident, noting that a group of Polish students and a lecturer were among those detained. The consular service is working with local authorities to clarify the situation and support the detainees.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has labeled the display of a foreign flag during the protests as a “treasonable offence.” Following security talks with President Tinubu, Musa condemned the actions, which included calls for a military takeover in the northern states of Borno, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina.

The Russian embassy in Nigeria has denied any involvement in the protests.