Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Niger Cuts Ties with Ukraine Following Diplomatic Dispute Over Mali Conflict

By: By Naija247news

Date:

NIAMEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) – Niger’s junta severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine on Tuesday in response to comments from Ukrainian officials that Niger claimed showed support for groups involved in recent violence in neighboring Mali. The unrest, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of soldiers and Russian Wagner fighters in July, prompted the move.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decision follows Mali’s similar action on Sunday, which came after Ukraine’s military intelligence agency made remarks about the conflict in northern Mali. Tuareg rebels reportedly killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers in the clashes. This incident marked one of Wagner’s most significant defeats since it began supporting Mali’s military two years ago.

Niger’s spokesperson, Abdourahamane Amadou, stated that the country’s decision to cut ties with Ukraine was made in solidarity with Mali. The Ukrainian foreign ministry was unavailable for comment due to the time difference.

On Monday, Ukraine condemned Mali’s decision as hasty and accused Kyiv of supporting international terrorism. The controversy originated from statements by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence, who suggested that Malian rebels had received critical information to carry out their attack.

Additionally, Senegal’s foreign minister summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov over a video in which Pyvovarov purportedly endorsed the attack in Mali. The dispute highlights Ukraine’s challenges in gaining support from the Global South amid its broader international diplomacy efforts.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Army confirms unfortunate killing of young protester by its officer
Next article
Regina Daniels fires back at critics over her appeal for peaceful protest
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Thugs on Wednesday reportedly attacked a...

Protests: Police arrest 82 more suspects in Jigawa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Jigawa State Police Command has...

Police arraign four over alleged visa fraud

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Lagos on Wednesday...

Realtor seeks FG, private sectors` collaboration to tackle housing deficit

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Saheed Mosadoluwa, the Chairman of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Thugs on Wednesday reportedly attacked a...

Protests: Police arrest 82 more suspects in Jigawa

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Jigawa State Police Command has...

Police arraign four over alleged visa fraud

Cases & Trials 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Lagos on Wednesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?