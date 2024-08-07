Niger Cuts Ties with Ukraine Following Diplomatic Dispute Over Mali Conflict

NIAMEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) – Niger’s junta severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine on Tuesday in response to comments from Ukrainian officials that Niger claimed showed support for groups involved in recent violence in neighboring Mali. The unrest, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of soldiers and Russian Wagner fighters in July, prompted the move.

This decision follows Mali’s similar action on Sunday, which came after Ukraine’s military intelligence agency made remarks about the conflict in northern Mali. Tuareg rebels reportedly killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers in the clashes. This incident marked one of Wagner’s most significant defeats since it began supporting Mali’s military two years ago.

Niger’s spokesperson, Abdourahamane Amadou, stated that the country’s decision to cut ties with Ukraine was made in solidarity with Mali. The Ukrainian foreign ministry was unavailable for comment due to the time difference.

On Monday, Ukraine condemned Mali’s decision as hasty and accused Kyiv of supporting international terrorism. The controversy originated from statements by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence, who suggested that Malian rebels had received critical information to carry out their attack.

Additionally, Senegal’s foreign minister summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov over a video in which Pyvovarov purportedly endorsed the attack in Mali. The dispute highlights Ukraine’s challenges in gaining support from the Global South amid its broader international diplomacy efforts.