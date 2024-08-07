Naira Trades N1601/$1 at NAFEM, N1,600/$1 at Parallel Market

August 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated further against the US Dollar by 0.38 per cent or N6.15 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Tuesday, August 6, closing at N1,601.00/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s value of N1,607.15/$1.

Data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the value of FX transactions decreased by 19.7 per cent or $15.19 million to $61.90 million from the preceding session’s $77.09 million.

A look at the parallel market showed that the Naira gained N5 against the US Dollar yesterday to sell at N1,600/$! versus the previous day’s closing rate of N1,605/$1.

