MTN Group Faces Half-Year Loss Due to Naira Devaluation and Sudanese Conflict

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 – Africa’s largest telecoms operator, MTN Group, announced on Wednesday that it expects to report a half-year loss, primarily due to the devaluation of the Nigerian naira and operational difficulties in Sudan.

MTN, which serves 288 million customers across 18 African markets, anticipates a drop in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to a loss of between 217 cents and 271 cents for the six months ending June 30, down from a profit of 542 cents during the same period last year.

The devaluation of the naira against the U.S. dollar has significantly increased operating and net finance costs for MTN Nigeria, the company’s largest market, reducing overall group results by 90 cents per share. Additionally, foreign exchange losses from the Nigerian unit are expected to cut earnings by a further 389 cents.

The decline in the value of various local currencies across MTN’s markets, compounded by the conflict in Sudan, has also negatively impacted the company’s financial results, which are reported in South African rand.

MTN Group is scheduled to release its first-half results on August 19.

Despite these challenges, MTN Nigeria successfully renegotiated local lease agreements with tower operator IHS, extending existing contracts until the end of 2032. The revised terms are aimed at mitigating macroeconomic risks and supporting margin recovery.

Additionally, MTN Nigeria and IHS have reached an agreement with American Tower Corporation (ATC) concerning approximately 2,500 sites. Under the deal, ATC will provide tower services for around 2,100 sites, while IHS will manage approximately 1,400 sites, including 1,000 new MTN sites to be shared between the two companies.

