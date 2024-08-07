Malnutrition Rates Spike in Nigeria Amid Severe Cost-of-Living Crisis

Malnutrition rates are soaring in Nigeria as the country battles a severe cost-of-living crisis, according to a report by the nonprofit organization Doctors Without Borders.

Admissions for malnutrition at the group’s treatment centers in Bauchi, a northeastern state, surged by 120% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023. Nationwide, admission rates have increased by an average of 40%.

“We are deeply concerned by the alarming rise in malnutrition cases we’ve witnessed in Bauchi,” said Rabi Adamou, the project coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in the region. “As we approach the peak malnutrition season, our facilities are already overwhelmed and expanding to accommodate the influx.”

The crisis is exacerbated by skyrocketing prices of food and essentials following President Bola Tinubu’s decision to allow the naira to float more freely and reduce subsidies on fuel and electricity. Food inflation has been further intensified by ongoing insecurity in northern Nigeria, where insurgent activities have displaced numerous farmers from the country’s key agricultural regions.

The deteriorating living conditions have sparked protests across the nation, leading to a crackdown by law enforcement agencies. The unrest has resulted in at least 21 deaths and 175 injuries, according to Trade and Investment Minister Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Doctors Without Borders reported that nearly 6,000 malnourished children were admitted to their inpatient therapeutic feeding center in Bauchi’s Ganjuwa area during the first half of the year, with over 17,000 people admitted to three other feeding centers in the state.