Lauryn Hill and the Fugees Cancel U.S. Tour Dates, Leaving Fans Disappointed

Lauryn Hill and her hip-hop group, the Fugees, have unexpectedly canceled the U.S. dates for their highly anticipated Miseducation Anniversary Tour, which was set to begin this month. Although the tour dates are still listed on Hill’s official website, many U.S. performances have been marked as canceled on Live Nation’s website. The reason for the sudden cancellation has not been disclosed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event,” reads a message on the Live Nation website. Ticket refunds will be automatically issued to fans once funds are received from the event organizer.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Friday in Tampa, Florida, and conclude in Hamburg, Germany, on November 1. While some of the 30-date tour’s concerts, particularly in Europe, still have tickets available, the cancellation of the U.S. shows has left fans frustrated.

The fall edition of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour was intended to be an extension of the 25th-anniversary celebration of Hill’s critically acclaimed debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Last year, Hill had to postpone a Philadelphia concert to go on vocal rest.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media. “It’s so disheartening being a fan of Lauryn Hill,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Every time I buy Lauryn Hill tickets, she cancels,” lamented another.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Lauryn Hill, the Fugees, and Live Nation for further comment.