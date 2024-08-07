“I want one more child and I want it to be a boy” – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife opens up

August 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the wife of Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has expressed her desire to have a third child, specifically a boy with her husband.

It would be recall that the celebrity couple already has two daughters, Jeweluchi and Irubinachi.

In a recent interview on the Mum’s Next Door podcast, Cynthia revealed that she wants another child and is praying for a male addition to their family.

When she was asked, during the chat, if her husband Ebuka shares the same desire, she clarified that the decision to have another child is hers alone.

During the interview, when she was asked was asked if she would like to have another child, she said:

“Yes, I definitely want one more child. I have 2 girls now so my prayers will be to have a boy.”

When asked if Ebuka shares in this decision, she replied, “It is my decision. Not Ebuka’s decision.

“My husband actually wanted just one child because he wants to be able to give the child the best.

“He said school fees, everything is so expensive so one is fine. But now, he is obsessed with our children and I’m sure if we have the third he will equally be obsessed.”(www.naija247news.com).