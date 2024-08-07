Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Cattle Breeders Association Urges FG to Channel Resources on Food

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has advised the Federal Government to channel resources towards subsidising food, medicine and make them affordable for the masses.

Alhaji Baba Ngelzerma, National President of MACBAN, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, urged the government to also channel resources in mitigating security challenges.

Ngelzerma, who identified insecurity, food and healthcare as the major challenges confronting the nation, suggested that government should channel all money that would be raised as revenue towards addressing the lingering challenges.

He specifically appealed to the government to apply non-kinetic measure to address the socio-economic challenges in the country.

According to Ngelzerma, non-kinetic measure is to come up with measures that will alleviate poverty, employment challenges, engage the youth on how to generate money and adopts a lot of policies that will keep the youth busy.

The president, who identified youth as accounting for over 60 per cent of the nation’s population, emphasised that engaging them in profitable ventures would help in addressing the issue of poverty, hunger and inflation.

“There is no need spending money on construction, let all capital project like road construction and others stop for a while and address the issue of food security, medicine and security challenges squarely.

“Government should focus on provision of food and medicine at subsidised rate and affordable for the ordinary man.

“Declare state of emergency in the economy, suspend any capital projects in the budget and address issue of food security squarely,” he said.

On security challenge, Ngelzerma urged government to adopt dialogue approach among farmers, herders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and security agencies to ensure lasting solutions to the challenge.

“Government should get the views of those in the forest, farmers, who always complain of bandits’ attack, vigilante groups, who are working to protect their communities against attack.

“Get the views of traditional rulers, religious leaders, get their suggestions on how the problem can be stopped and with their input through dialogue, we will get solutions to security challenges,” he said.(NAN).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Poultry Association Seeks License for Maize Imports
Next article
Army confirms unfortunate killing of young protester by its officer
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Thugs on Wednesday reportedly attacked a...

Protests: Police arrest 82 more suspects in Jigawa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Jigawa State Police Command has...

Police arraign four over alleged visa fraud

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Lagos on Wednesday...

Realtor seeks FG, private sectors` collaboration to tackle housing deficit

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Saheed Mosadoluwa, the Chairman of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Thugs on Wednesday reportedly attacked a...

Protests: Police arrest 82 more suspects in Jigawa

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Jigawa State Police Command has...

Police arraign four over alleged visa fraud

Cases & Trials 0
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Lagos on Wednesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

#EndBadGovernance: Thugs reportedly harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?