Cameroon Raises $550 Million in Bond Sale Amid Growing Demand for African Debt

Cameroon successfully raised $550 million through a bond sale on Tuesday, joining a wave of African nations seizing favorable market conditions to secure fresh financing. The seven-year dollar bonds were priced to yield 10.75% and were sold through a private placement.

This move follows similar actions by other African countries, including Ivory Coast, Kenya, Benin, and Senegal, which have sought funding this year after being largely shut out of international debt markets due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

Typically, sovereign nations avoid issuing debt with yields over 10%, suggesting that Cameroon’s decision indicates a pressing need for financing. “The yields on their existing bonds are north of 10%, so it would have been difficult to issue a public deal,” explained Vikram Rahul Aggarwal, lead fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management.

Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. acted as the sole placing agent for the deal, with Cygnum Capital Middle East Ltd. also serving as a joint arranger.

The yield on Cameroon’s dollar bonds due in November 2025 fell by 36 basis points to 10.53% on Tuesday, the lowest level in over two months. Fitch recently affirmed Cameroon’s credit rating at B with a negative outlook, while S&P rates its foreign currency debt at B- with a stable outlook.

The funds raised will be used to support increased government spending this year. According to a presidential decree published on Tuesday, President Paul Biya authorized Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze to raise 616 billion CFA francs ($1 billion) through domestic and international bonds to meet rising financial needs.

The government has increased this year’s budget by at least 7% to 7.2 trillion CFA francs to fund reconstruction projects in the country’s conflict-affected English-speaking regions and the far northern region.

While the private placement was not the most economical way to raise funds, it provides clarity on Cameroon’s broader financial strategy ahead of a potentially uncertain election year in 2025. The deal also mitigates concerns about mid-term debt maturities.