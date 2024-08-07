Army confirms unfortunate killing of young protester by its officer

August 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the unfortunate killing of young protester by its officer in Zaria,Kaduna state on Tuesday, August 6.

A statement released by the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, today August 7, said troops of the Nigerian Army on the said day received a distress call that some hoodlums gathered in Samaru in large numbers, burning tyres on the road and pelting stones on security personnel. The troops immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene to disperse the mob and enforce the curfew imposed by the State Government.

‘’On arrival at the scene, the hoodlums brazenly attempted attacking the troops prompting a soldier to fire a warning shot to scare the hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to the death of a 16 year old boy Ismail Mohammed. The soldier involved has since been arrested and undergoing interrogation as at the time of this report.”

Onyema stated to that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who is saddened by the unfortunate incident, has sent a high-powered delegation led by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Maj Gen Lander Saraso to visit and condole with the family of the deceased.

The deceased has been buried according to islamic rites with senior military officers of the Nigerian Army in attendance.(www.naija247news.com).