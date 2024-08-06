Stock Market Declines as MTN, Others Shed Weight

August 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday declined as weight shedding in MTN Nigeria and other 24 stocks.

The All Share Index was down by 0.17% to close at 97,582.41 points from the previous close of 97,745.73 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.17% to close at N55.405 trillion from the previous close of N55.497 trillion, thereby shedding N92 billion.

An aggregate of 324 million units of shares were traded in 9,738 deals, valued at N6.2 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 23 equities emerged as gainers against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sovereign Trust Insurance, PRESCO and International Breweries led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.55, N485.10 and N4.62 respectively

OANDO and UCAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88% and 9.88% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CHAMS led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N1.98 from the previous close of N2.20.

University Press and THE INITIATES among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.92% and 8.26% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 37 million units of its shares in 602 deals, valued at N1.3 billion.

UBA traded about 35 million units of its shares in 584 deals, valued at N708 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 19 million units of its shares in 657 deals, valued at N350.5 million.(www.naija247news.com).