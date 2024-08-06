Menu
Singer Solidstar Announces Engagement to Fiancée

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Congratulations are in order as Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, best known as Solidstar announces his engagement to his fiancée.

The singer, who opened up about his ordeal with drug addiction earlier this year, made the announcement on his official Instagram page.

He shared a photo of him holding hands with his fiancée while she wore her engagement ring.

The singer and songwriter also shared a faceless selfie of her, concealing her identity.

Even though it wasn’t easy, he finally found a good woman.

Solidstar’s caption read: “Good woman no dey easy to find.❤️❤️”

His fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
