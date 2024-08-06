Nigeria’s Oil Production Rises to 1.6-1.7 Million Barrels per Day Amid Security Boost

ABUJA, Aug 6 – Nigeria’s oil production has increased to between 1.6 million and 1.7 million barrels per day, up from 1.2 million barrels per day in February, following enhanced security measures to combat crude theft, according to Chief of Naval Staff Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

The Nigerian Navy has intensified surveillance and enforcement, deploying 12 vessels to protect oil production and arresting over 16 vessels involved in illegal activities.

Despite these efforts, Nigeria’s oil minister Heineken Lokpobiri noted in May that with adequate investment, the country could produce up to 6 million barrels per day, highlighting a need for more capital in Africa’s oil sector.