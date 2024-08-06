Nigeria partners US Pharmacopeial Convention for 70% local drug production, 30,000 jobs by 2030

August 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria is set to significantly boost its local drug production as part of a new partnership between the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain and the US Pharmacopeial Convention (USP).

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, announced this development in a post on X on Monday, August 5th.

This agreement aims to enhance local drug production and regulatory oversight, with a target of achieving 70% local production and creating 30,000 new jobs by 2030.

The partnership seeks to establish a centralized facility for bioequivalence studies and advanced analytical laboratory services. This facility will ensure the quality of locally produced pharmaceuticals by leveraging USP’s global expertise, thereby boosting local manufacturing capabilities.

“The collaboration will enable the local production of complex formulations and enhance regulatory oversight capabilities through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). This aligns perfectly with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and the Renewed Hope Agenda,” said Muhammad Pate.

One of the core objectives of the MOU is to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical-grade excipients. (www.naija247news.com).