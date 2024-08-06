Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by0.61% at NAFEM

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the US Dollar by 0.61 per cent or N9.93 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Monday, August 5, selling at N1,607.15/$1 compared with last Friday’s closing price of N1,617.08/$1, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

This happened despite low forex supply in the market, evidenced by a turnover of $77.09 million during the trading session, 41.4 per cent or $54.46 million lower than the $131.55 million recorded in the preceding trading day.

However at the black market, the Nigerian Naira maintained stability against the greenback during the trading day at N1,605/$1.

The local currency depreciated against the Pound Sterling yesterday by N24.84 to sell for N2,076.34/£1, in contrast to last Friday’s closing value of N2,051.50/£1 and weakened against the Euro by N34.26 to quote at N1,764.15/€1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,729.89/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
