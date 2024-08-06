Moviemaker Adanma Luke calls out a woman for trolling her over the deaths of Junior Pope and others

August 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Moviemaker, Adanma Luke, has called out a woman who sent her a DM accusing her of k!lling actor Jnr Pope

Late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo popularly known as Junior Pope and four other crew members died in a boat mishap while commuting to Adanma’s movie location in April.

Since the incident occurred, Adanma has been receiving heat from some Nigerians who accused her of causing the d£ath of the actor and four other crew members by not providing the crew members with lifejackets before using the boat.

This morning, the moviemaker shared a vile DM she received from a woman wishing her six-months old baby d#ath after accusing her of k!lling Junior Pope.

The troll also sent a voice note in which she cussed out Adanma.

Responding to the message, Adanma wrote;

‘’Who is he that saith a thing and it cometh to pass, when the Lord has not commanded it?

Woman, I am not afraid to die and i won’t allow you come for my 6 months old child who has done nothing to you. I have been insulted and called all manner of names even from those i was good to but i still didn’t react. You all want my enemies head to go down for you to satisfy your cravings. If i am innocent of all your accusations, may you eat your tears Been off work for months and no one asked how i was feeding my family or taking care of the victims families. This woman’s dm gave me the strength to come back online. I have nothing to prove to you all no more but believe me You all gave me the strength i have now and i honestly don’t give a fuvk no more. Henceforth, enjoy the monster you made of me because i won’t hold back no more”. (www.naija247news.com).