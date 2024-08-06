Judge Rules Google Violated Antitrust Monopoly Laws, Potential Breakup of Alphabet Looms

Washington, Aug 5 (Reuters) – In a landmark ruling, a U.S. judge declared that Google violated antitrust laws by using billions of dollars to secure an illegal monopoly as the world’s default search engine. This decision marks a significant victory for federal authorities challenging the market dominance of Big Tech.

The ruling sets the stage for a second trial focused on potential remedies, which could include breaking up Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Such an outcome would dramatically reshape the online advertising landscape that Google has controlled for years.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta noted that Google controls about 90% of the online search market and 95% on smartphones, describing the company as a monopolist that has acted to preserve its dominance.

The next phase of legal proceedings, which could extend into 2026 due to appeals, will determine the measures needed to address Google’s anti-competitive practices. Alphabet’s shares dropped 4.5% on Monday amid a broader decline in tech stocks.

Massive Payments for Market Dominance

Judge Mehta highlighted that Google paid $26.3 billion in 2021 to ensure its search engine remained the default on smartphones and web browsers. He emphasized that controlling these default positions is “extremely valuable real estate” that new market entrants could only challenge by matching Google’s enormous financial commitments.

Alphabet plans to appeal the decision, arguing that it reflects the strength of Google’s search engine rather than anti-competitive behavior. However, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the White House praised the ruling as a significant victory for fair competition.

Broader Implications for Big Tech

The ruling is the first major decision in a series of federal cases targeting alleged monopolies in the technology sector. In addition to Google, federal regulators have filed similar cases against Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Apple, all initiated under the Trump administration.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, underscored the bipartisan support for these actions, describing Google as a “rampant monopolist.” The case against Google, filed in 2020, represents the most significant government antitrust challenge since the Microsoft case in the early 2000s.