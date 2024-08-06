Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Investor Bearish On Tinubu’s Economic Reforms as Nigeria’s Dollar Bonds Tumble Amid Protests

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s dollar bonds suffered one of their worst days in 17 months on Monday as investor concerns grew over the potential derailment of the government’s economic reform plans due to widespread protests.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The spread between Nigerian dollar debt and US Treasuries widened by 46 basis points to 715, the largest single-day increase since March 2023, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data. Five of Nigeria’s eurobonds were among the worst performers in a Bloomberg index of emerging and frontier sovereign debt, with the 2051 securities dropping to their lowest close since November, at 73.06 cents on the dollar.

The country has been hit by cost-of-living protests triggered by reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidies and a more flexible exchange rate for the naira. While these measures have attracted foreign investment, they have also heightened financial strain on citizens, leading to public unrest and isolated demonstrations in some northern states.

Investor anxiety has been further fueled by falling oil production, signaling a fragile fiscal outlook. The government’s decision to double the limit on its controversial Ways and Means facility, allowing it to borrow more from the central bank to fund the budget deficit, has also raised concerns about Nigeria’s economic stability.

Analysts warn that the combination of ongoing protests, declining oil production, and increased reliance on central bank financing could jeopardize Nigeria’s economic reforms and exacerbate macroeconomic challenges such as high inflation and currency pressure.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Judge Rules Google Violated Antitrust Monopoly Laws, Potential Breakup of Alphabet Looms
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Judge Rules Google Violated Antitrust Monopoly Laws, Potential Breakup of Alphabet Looms

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Washington, Aug 5 (Reuters) – In a landmark ruling,...

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Judge Rules Google Violated Antitrust Monopoly Laws, Potential Breakup of Alphabet Looms

Big Tech 0
Washington, Aug 5 (Reuters) – In a landmark ruling,...

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Judge Rules Google Violated Antitrust Monopoly Laws, Potential Breakup of Alphabet...

The Editor, Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?