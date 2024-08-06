Investor Bearish On Tinubu’s Economic Reforms as Nigeria’s Dollar Bonds Tumble Amid Protests

Nigeria’s dollar bonds suffered one of their worst days in 17 months on Monday as investor concerns grew over the potential derailment of the government’s economic reform plans due to widespread protests.

The spread between Nigerian dollar debt and US Treasuries widened by 46 basis points to 715, the largest single-day increase since March 2023, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data. Five of Nigeria’s eurobonds were among the worst performers in a Bloomberg index of emerging and frontier sovereign debt, with the 2051 securities dropping to their lowest close since November, at 73.06 cents on the dollar.

The country has been hit by cost-of-living protests triggered by reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidies and a more flexible exchange rate for the naira. While these measures have attracted foreign investment, they have also heightened financial strain on citizens, leading to public unrest and isolated demonstrations in some northern states.

Investor anxiety has been further fueled by falling oil production, signaling a fragile fiscal outlook. The government’s decision to double the limit on its controversial Ways and Means facility, allowing it to borrow more from the central bank to fund the budget deficit, has also raised concerns about Nigeria’s economic stability.

Analysts warn that the combination of ongoing protests, declining oil production, and increased reliance on central bank financing could jeopardize Nigeria’s economic reforms and exacerbate macroeconomic challenges such as high inflation and currency pressure.