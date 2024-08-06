Menu
Search
Subscribe
Dividends&Earnings

BUA Foods reports 24% profit growth in the second quarter 2024

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

BUA Foods posted a pre-tax profit of N76.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 24% year-on-year growth from the N61.8 billion pre-tax profit posted in Q2 2023.

According to the group’s unaudited financial statements for June 30, 2024, the group posted a revenue of N315.5 billion in Q2 2024, marking a 79% year-on-year growth from N176.6 billion as of Q2 2023.

The group’s second quarter it contributed to its first quarter to produce a half-year revenue of N672.3 billion, marking a 110% YoY growth from N320.9 billion as of H1 2023.

BUA Foods posted an FX revaluation loss of N27.4 billion during the quarter under review.

The group’s cost of sales outgrew the revenue, as it posted a N210.5 billion cost of sales in Q2 2024, marking a 106% YoY growth from N102.1 billion as of Q2 2023.

This led to a decline in gross margin, despite a 41% growth in gross margin to N105 billion, from N74.5 billion as of Q2 2023.

During the half-year, BUA Foods’ gross profit increased by 64% year-on-year to N218.4 billion in H1 2024, from N132.8 billion as of H1 2023.

In terms of gross margin, there was an 8.9 percentage-point decline year-on-year to 32.4%, from 41.3% in H1 2023.

Key Highlights Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023

Revenue: N315.5 billion, +79% YoY

Cost of sales: N210.5 billion, +106% YoY

Gross profit: N105 billion, +41% YoY

Gross margin: 33%, -900 bps YoY

Operating profit: N99.5 billion, +51% YoY

Operating margin: 32%, -500 bps YoY

Net finance income: N4.7 billion, +212% YoY

Profit before tax: N76.8 billion, +24% YoY

Profit after tax: N75.1 billion, +37% YoY

Earnings per share: N4.17, +37% YoY

Total assets: N1.1 trillion, +3% YTD. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bank Recapitalisation, Diversification key to Nigeria’s trillion-dollar economy – SEC
Next article
Nigeria partners US Pharmacopeial Convention for 70% local drug production, 30,000 jobs by 2030
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Singer Solidstar Announces Engagement to Fiancée

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Congratulations are in order as Nigerian...

New FMCs in Epe, Misau will have nursing schools – FG

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and...

Moviemaker Adanma Luke calls out a woman for trolling her over the deaths of Junior Pope and others

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Moviemaker, Adanma Luke, has called out...

Ayra Starr hangs out with Rihanna at the crop over festival in Barbados

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer Ayra Starr and Rihanna...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Singer Solidstar Announces Engagement to Fiancée

Lifestyle News 0
August 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Congratulations are in order as Nigerian...

New FMCs in Epe, Misau will have nursing schools – FG

Health news 0
Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and...

Moviemaker Adanma Luke calls out a woman for trolling her over the deaths of Junior Pope and others

Lifestyle News 0
August 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Moviemaker, Adanma Luke, has called out...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Singer Solidstar Announces Engagement to Fiancée

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?