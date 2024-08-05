Zenith Bank Launches ₦8 Billion Public Offer and Rights Issue

Zenith Bank PLC has announced the opening of its ₦8 billion Combined Public Offer and Rights Issue. The offer, which is set to close on Monday, September 9, 2024, provides investors with the opportunity to acquire shares in one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions.

Offer Details:

• Issuer: Zenith Bank PLC

• Stock Broker: Cowry Asset Management Limited

• Total Shares on Offer: 8,000,000,000

• Public Offer: 2,767,251,036 shares

• Rights Issue: 5,232,748,964 shares

• Subscription Price:

• Public Offer: ₦36.50 per share

• Rights Issue: ₦36.00 per share

• Minimum Subscription: 250 shares (₦9,125)

• Rights Ratio: 1 Ordinary Share for every 6 Ordinary Shares

• Qualification Date: July 24, 2024

• Offer Open Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

• Offer Close Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Use of Proceeds:

The funds raised will be directed towards enhancing IT infrastructure, business and regional expansion, and improving product distribution channels.

Additional Information:

The shares offered will rank equally with the existing ordinary shares of the Bank. The offer is governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For More Information:

• Zenith Bank Offer Document

• Zenith Bank Public Offer Form

• Zenith Bank Rights Issue Form

Payment Details:

• Account Name: Cowry Securities Limited

• Account Number: 1013028432

• Bank Name: Zenith Bank

Contact Information:

For inquiries, please reach out to:

• Folake Osho: fosho@cowryasset.com | +234 809 219 0092

• Yusuf Alatise: yalatise@cowryasset.com | +234 807 250 3979

• Ikechukwu Mbanefo: imbanefo@cowryasset.com | +234 803 774 6770

• Aderoju Akinbo: aakinbo@cowryasset.com | +234 817 360 2266

• Abdulazeez Isah: aisah@cowryasset.com | +234 803 664 0369

• Valentine Amadi: vamadi@cowryasset.com | +234 706 278 3688