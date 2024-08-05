Zambia Mourns Gospel Star Matthew Ngosa with Concert of Tributes

In Lusaka, Zambia, a heartfelt concert was held to honor the late gospel singer Matthew Ngosa, who passed away at the age of 46. The event, held at Praise Christian Centre, saw top Zambian musicians and a large crowd of fans, friends, family, and government officials gathering to pay their respects just before Ngosa’s burial.

Ngosa’s music, known for its blend of gospel and club appeal, had earned him widespread acclaim over a two-decade career. His songs, including hits like “Umutima Wandi,” “Ukulolela,” and “Ndakunkula,” were celebrated across various venues, from churches to nightclubs.

The concert was led by Ngosa’s older brother Boyd, also a musician known as BJ, and included performances of Ngosa’s beloved tracks. The Ngosa brothers started their musical journey together, singing a cappella in high school before forming The Ezma Brothers and joining The Christ Ambassador Choir.

Despite facing challenges like piracy, Ngosa managed to make a living from his music. His death, caused by liver cancer just days before a scheduled check-up in India, has deeply affected the Zambian community. Tributes poured in from various figures, including televangelist Nevers Mumba, who expressed his sorrow and admiration for Ngosa’s contributions to gospel music.

President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Lungu extended their condolences, while BJ reflected on their mother Samaria Maswela’s vital role in their musical upbringing. The concert concluded with a moving performance of “Umutima Wandi,” a testament to Ngosa’s enduring impact on Zambian music and faith.