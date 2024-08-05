Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Weak Trading on the Bourse as ASI Declines 0.46% W/W Amidst Mixed Earnings Reports

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

This week, the local bourse faced a downturn with the benchmark index, ASI, falling by 0.46% week-on-week to 97,745.73 points. This decline reflects a period of tepid trading marked by position adjustments and sell-offs, despite a busy half-year earnings season that saw a range of corporate results—some impressive, others mixed or disappointing.

The NGX market capitalization also slipped by 0.19% week-on-week to N55.49 trillion. This decline follows a negative close in July and weak market fundamentals, with investors realigning their sectors as they enter August. The market lost N107.7 billion across four out of five trading sessions this week, while the year-to-date return for the index stands at 30.7%.

Sector performance was mixed, with three of five key sectors closing lower. The NGX Consumer Goods index led the decline with a 3.33% week-on-week drop, followed by the NGX-Banking and NGX-Industrial indexes, which fell by 0.48% and 0.01%, respectively, due to price declines in stocks such as MECURE, NASCON, and UBA. Conversely, the NGX-Oil & Gas and NGX-Insurance indexes saw gains of 4.27% and 1.59%, driven by increased buy interest in stocks like OANDO and MANSARD.

Market participation levels dropped, mirroring the previous week’s trend, with total traded volume decreasing by 4.63% to 3.39 billion units. However, the number of trades increased by 4.53% to 44,814 deals, and the weekly traded value rose by 10.77% to N52.30 billion, indicating mixed investor sentiment and expectations of further market adjustments.

Top performers for the week included RTBRISCOE (+25%), OANDO (+24%), IMG (+21%), CUSTODIAN (+20%), and MAYBAKER (+19%). In contrast, stocks such as UNITED CAPITAL (-69%), MECURE (-19%), and THOMASWY (-29%) experienced notable declines.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to remain mixed with potential profit-taking. Investors may rotate sectors and seek buying opportunities in stocks experiencing pullbacks, particularly as upcoming dividend announcements and corporate results are anticipated. Investors are advised to focus on stocks with strong fundamentals to navigate the current market conditions effectively.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
