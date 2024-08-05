Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

We arrested riotous individuals during nationwide protest – Police

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Police Force says its operatives only arrested riotous individuals who were engaged in criminality during the ongoing nationwide protest.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this during the monthly news conference organized by The Strategic Communication Inter-agency Policy Committee, SCIPC, hosted by the Department of States Services, DSS, on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi, who said there were differences between protests and riots, stressed that while there were peaceful protests in some states, there were riots and criminalities in others on the first day.

“So, arrests of certain individuals who have been riotous should not be seen as the arrest of protesters.

“Let us get it clear. Some states in Nigeria have been having peaceful protests and security agencies have been engaging them.

“I am sure and I know you are aware that some governors and public office holders have been engaging them.

“You can only engage in a gathering, an assembly that is friendly and accessible, where you have individuals wielding stones, offensive weapons, dangerous weapons, and all the likes.

“I don’t think a reasonable man will move close or be in the middle of such a gathering,” he said.

Adejobi said the police, military, and other security agencies engaged the protesters professionally across the country.

He said the protesters in Abuja had violated the court ruling that restricted them to the main bowl of the National Stadium.

According to him, some persons have deliberately and willfully violated the court ruling.

He said the presence of the police was not to harass or intimidate anybody but to protect the national assets, adding that the barricade at Eagle square was to protect the three-arms zone.

Adejobi also denied that the police and other security agencies attacked journalists who were covering the protests, adding that they only prevented people from gathering at unauthorized places.

He said the police had also apprehended some individuals for treasonable felony and for carrying the flags of a foreign country on the Nigerian soil.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NCC urges telcos to simplify tariff plans, promotional activities
Next article
US Troops Withdraw from Air Base in Agadez, Niger
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Russia vows to destroy Ukraine’s New F-16 Jets

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
MOSCOW, August 5 (TASS) – Rostec, Russia’s industrial conglomerate,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

Economy 0
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?