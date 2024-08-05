US Warns of Possible Iranian and Hezbollah Attack on Israel

Washington, Aug 4 (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has alerted that Iran and Hezbollah could launch an attack on Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours, according to an unconfirmed report by Axios released Monday. This warning comes amid rising fears of a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Axios report cites three unnamed sources who state that Blinken informed G7 counterparts in a conference call of the potential threat from Iran and Hezbollah, following the recent killing of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Blinken reportedly stressed that while the exact timing and nature of any attacks are unknown, both Iran and Hezbollah are expected to retaliate.

The G7, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK, issued a statement expressing deep concern over the escalating tensions and calling for restraint from all parties involved.

In response to the heightened threat, the US has deployed additional military forces to the Middle East, describing the move as defensive. US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday to finalize preparations with the Israeli military.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned of severe consequences should an attack occur. The ongoing Gaza conflict has already led to intermittent hostilities between Israel and Iranian-backed groups, raising concerns about a full-scale war.

As tensions rise, several countries, including Japan, Saudi Arabia, and France, have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to the volatile security situation.