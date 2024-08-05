US Unemployment Surge Sparks Debate: Is a Recession Imminent?

Washington, Aug 4 (Reuters) – The unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate to 4.3 percent in July has ignited a debate among economists about whether the country is on the brink of a recession. The jobless rate, which is the highest in nearly three years, jumped from 4.1 percent in June and significantly from a five-decade low of 3.4 percent in April 2023. This development has intensified speculation about potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 700 points, or nearly 2 percent, on Friday, while the S&P 500 also fell by 2 percent, as market reactions to the weak jobs report and recession fears grew. Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, have adjusted their forecasts, predicting a half-point rate cut in September and November, with an additional quarter-point cut in December.

Mixed Reactions on Economic Outlook

Gary Clyde Hufbauer of the Peterson Institute for International Economics predicts that the Fed will initiate rate cuts in September, potentially leading to a shallow recession by 2025. Conversely, Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics remains skeptical of recession predictions, noting that the job report, while weaker than anticipated, does not necessarily indicate an imminent downturn.

Vanden Houten highlights positive aspects, such as a rise in the labor force by about 420,000 people and temporary employment disruptions due to Hurricane Beryl. Matt Colyar from Moody’s Analytics also argues that the data reflects the Fed’s successful efforts to cool down the economy rather than signaling a recession.

Looking Ahead

Economists are watching for further signs in the upcoming jobs report and weekly unemployment claims to gauge the true state of the US economy. The latest data may also influence the political landscape, with former President Donald Trump’s campaign criticizing the current administration’s economic performance, potentially impacting Vice President Kamala Harris in future elections.