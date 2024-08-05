Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

US Troops Withdraw from Air Base in Agadez, Niger

By: By Naija247news

Date:

US troops have vacated their air base in Agadez, a northern city in Niger, according to statements from the two countries’ militaries.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This follows the earlier withdrawal of US forces from Niger’s capital, Niamey, in early July, leaving around 200 soldiers at the Agadez drone base. Prior to these withdrawals, the US military presence in Niger totaled approximately 950 personnel.

In March, the Nigerien government terminated its military cooperation agreement with the US, deeming it imposed and contrary to national interests. The subsequent month saw the arrival of 100 Russian military instructors in Niger.

By May, Russian military specialists and equipment were reported to have entered the country and accessed the former US base.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
We arrested riotous individuals during nationwide protest – Police
Next article
Ukraine Slams Mali’s Diplomatic Break as “Short-Sighted”
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Russia vows to destroy Ukraine’s New F-16 Jets

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
MOSCOW, August 5 (TASS) – Rostec, Russia’s industrial conglomerate,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

Economy 0
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?