US troops have vacated their air base in Agadez, a northern city in Niger, according to statements from the two countries’ militaries.

This follows the earlier withdrawal of US forces from Niger’s capital, Niamey, in early July, leaving around 200 soldiers at the Agadez drone base. Prior to these withdrawals, the US military presence in Niger totaled approximately 950 personnel.

In March, the Nigerien government terminated its military cooperation agreement with the US, deeming it imposed and contrary to national interests. The subsequent month saw the arrival of 100 Russian military instructors in Niger.

By May, Russian military specialists and equipment were reported to have entered the country and accessed the former US base.