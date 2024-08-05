Unrest Escalates in Northern England as Rioters Target Asylum-Seeker Hotels

On Sunday, riots erupted in northern England, leading to the burning and vandalism of hotels housing asylum seekers amid a surge of social unrest. The violence followed the stabbing of three young girls in Southport earlier in the week. Far-right groups have exploited the incident, spreading false claims about the attacker’s immigration status to incite anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiment. Authorities confirm the suspect is British-born.

Footage verified by CNN shows protesters attacking two Holiday Inns: one in Tamworth, previously criticized by a local politician for housing asylum seekers, and another in Rotherham. In Tamworth, rioters threw projectiles, smashed windows, and started fires, injuring one police officer. In Rotherham, protesters used fire extinguishers against officers, set fires near the hotel, and smashed windows to enter the building, which was occupied by terrified residents and staff.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence, calling it “far-right thuggery” and emphasizing that those involved will face legal consequences. At least 147 people have been arrested since Saturday night.

UK Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson announced a “nick them quick” approach for handling rioters but stated there is currently no need for military intervention. She emphasized that the police have sufficient resources and support.

The unrest, the worst since the 2011 riots, presents a significant challenge to the Labour government of Keir Starmer. The Home Office has introduced new emergency security measures for mosques to protect communities and allow them to return to worship safely.

Joe Mulhall, Director of Research at Hope Not Hate, highlighted the role of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in spreading disinformation and exacerbating tensions. He noted that figures like Stephen Lennon, previously banned, have returned to the platform and are fueling divisive propaganda.