Aug 5 (Reuters) – Ukraine has condemned Mali’s abrupt decision to sever diplomatic ties, calling it short-sighted and hasty. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry criticized Mali for breaking relations without providing evidence of Kyiv’s involvement in recent clashes that resulted in the deaths of Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries.

Mali’s government announced the severance on Sunday following remarks from Ukraine’s military spy agency about the July fighting in northern Mali.

During these clashes, Tuareg rebels claimed responsibility for killing at least 84 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers, marking Wagner’s heaviest defeat since its involvement began two years ago.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that it is regrettable Mali acted without a thorough investigation or evidence of Ukraine’s involvement. Following the clashes, Ukrainian military spy agency spokesperson Andriy Yusov had suggested that Malian rebels received necessary information to carry out the attack, but this did not confirm Ukrainian participation.

Mali described the Ukrainian comments as “subversive” and an affront to its sovereignty, equating them to support for international terrorism. Ukraine has rejected these allegations, affirming its adherence to international law and the sovereignty of other nations.

The diplomatic fallout comes as Ukraine seeks to bolster global support, especially within the Global South. Senior Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko downplayed the impact of the rupture, noting that relations with Mali were not well-established and asserting it would not significantly affect Ukraine’s global positioning.