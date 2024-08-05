Ukraine Receives First American-Made F-16s, Marking a Major Boost for Its Air Force

Ukraine has welcomed its first American-made F-16 fighter jets, a significant upgrade for its air force, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. At a ceremony at an undisclosed airbase, Zelensky, flanked by two of the new jets, celebrated the milestone, acknowledging the support from allies who were initially hesitant to provide the advanced aircraft.

While the exact number of F-16s received has not been disclosed, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Denmark, the Netherlands, and the US, and emphasized the need for additional jets and trained pilots. Around 65 F-16s have been pledged by NATO countries since US President Joe Biden authorized their transfer in August 2023.

The F-16s, first introduced in 1978, represent a modern upgrade from Ukraine’s aging Soviet-era jets. These aircraft are expected to enhance Ukraine’s strike capabilities, allowing for deeper operations into occupied territories and improved defense against Russian glide bombs. The F-16s will complement Ukraine’s existing Western-supplied surface-to-air missile systems, such as Patriot and Nasams.

However, Ukraine faces challenges, including a shortage of trained pilots and the need to protect the jets from potential Russian attacks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has warned that Western-made F-16s could become targets for Russian forces, though he downplayed their potential impact on the frontlines.

Despite these hurdles, the introduction of F-16s is seen as a critical step in bolstering Ukraine’s air defense and supporting its ground forces amid ongoing conflicts, particularly in the eastern Donbas region.