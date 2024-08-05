Menu
UAC Reports 373% Profit Growth in the First Half of 2024

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

UAC Nigeria posted a pre-tax profit of N15 billion in the first half of 2024, marking a 373% year-on-year increase from the N3.16 billion posted in H1 2023.

According to the group’s financial statement for the period ended June 30, 2024, the group recorded a revenue of N83.3 billion during the half-year, posting a 57.5% YoY increase from the N52.9 billion posted in H1 2023.

In the second quarter, the group posted a revenue of N42.7 billion, marking a 51% YoY growth from the N28.3 billion posted in Q2 2023.

During this period, most of the group’s revenue was generated from its edible oils and livestock feeds businesses, Livestock Feeds Plc and Grand Cereal Limited, amounting to N38.5 billion. UAC Foods generated N27.6 billion in revenue, while Chemical and Allied Paints (CAP) Plc generated N15.6 billion in revenue.

However, the most profitable unit of the group was UAC Foods during the half-year, as it generated a pre-tax profit of N4.1 billion, while CAP Plc posted a pre-tax profit of N2.67 billion. In the first half of 2023, the company’s paints business, CAP Plc was the most profitable segment, with a N1.9 billion pre-tax profit, followed by UAC Foods with a N1.3 billion pre-tax profit.

The 224% year-on-year growth in UAC Foods’ half-year pre-tax profit is a reflection of the level of efficiency that section of the group has achieved over the past year.  (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
