Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond spreads over risk-free Treasuries widened further, extending last week’s significant surge. The ICE/BofA U.S. high-yield index spread increased by 37 basis points to 372 basis points, reflecting heightened market risk. Meanwhile, the ICE/BofA U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index spread saw its largest jump since May 2023, closing at 106 basis points.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The recent market turbulence has driven investors toward the safety of U.S. government debt, following weaker-than-expected job growth and a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3% in July. This shift has reversed a credit market rally that had persisted through most of the year.

Blair Shwedo, head of fixed income sales and trading at U.S. Bank, noted that while the widening spreads in investment-grade bonds are notable, they do not yet signal a broader economic downturn. Despite increased recession fears, some analysts view the spread widening as a correction rather than an indicator of imminent recession.

Bond market participants are also watching for signs of economic resilience. Data released Monday showed the U.S. services sector rebounding and an increase in sector employment for the first time in six months.

Jack McIntyre, global fixed income portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, raised concerns about potential impacts of stock market declines on the broader economy. Analysts are divided on the extent of further widening in corporate bond spreads, with JPMorgan revising its high-yield bond spread forecast to 500 basis points.

Demand for new corporate bonds fell on Friday, leading to higher concessions from issuers, which may slow down issuance in the near term. However, there is optimism that market activity will recover once spreads stabilize, with attractive yields potentially drawing issuers back.

Jeremy Burton, high-yield bond and leveraged loan portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, noted that while some issuers are hesitant, the current conditions could present a favorable opportunity for those looking to issue bonds.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project
Next article
Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Russia vows to destroy Ukraine’s New F-16 Jets

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
MOSCOW, August 5 (TASS) – Rostec, Russia’s industrial conglomerate,...

Ukraine Slams Mali’s Diplomatic Break as “Short-Sighted”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Ukraine has condemned Mali’s abrupt...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

Economy 0
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Russia vows to destroy Ukraine’s New F-16 Jets

Geopolitics 0
MOSCOW, August 5 (TASS) – Rostec, Russia’s industrial conglomerate,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?